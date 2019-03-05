Fake News: Egyptian Media Falls Abysmally in Social Media Experiment as Irresponsible

Screenshots for the original tweet that was deleted an hour later and how the Egyptian news outlets reported it. (Twitter)

An Egyptian Twitter user has done a simple social experiment in which has exposed the current bizarre situation of the Egyptian media.

In a post on Twitter, Khalid Wagih had revealed on Saturday the news of appointing Dr. Eng. Mohamed Wagih Abdel Aziz, an alleged expert in railway tunnels developed in France and mastermind of railway development in Sweden over the past 18 years as a transportation minister to succeed Hisham Arafat, who had resigned after a train accident in Cairo on Wednesday that left dozens dead.

The news spread on the internet like wildfire and within hours, the Egyptian news outlets, TV channels, and newspapers had reported it. Not only this, some of them had actually added other false information to the news to promote it.

Translation: "Dr. Eng. Mohamed Wagih Abdel Aziz is appointed as the transportation minister and he will take the oath the day after tomorrow. He is an expert in railway tunnels developed in France and mastermind of railway development in Sweden over the past 18 years. He was also honored in France. May God bless him.”

A few hours later, Khalid Wajih has gone to Twitter, deleted the post and revealed his experiment in which the Egyptian media was trapped. Khalid has confirmed how he had deliberately thrown the bait for the Egyptian media to reveal their irresponsibility in reporting the news without verifying its validity.

Translation: “An Egyptian man tweeted a piece of fake news about appointing Mohamed Wagih Abdel Aziz as the transportation minister and deleted the post after an hour. What is interesting about it is how Egyptian media outlets circulated the news, in addition to Amr Adib and Ahmad Mousa who confirmed they have a close relationship with Mohamed Wagih, although the post writer mentioned his late father’s name.”

Additionally, Khalid Wajih has revealed that the name he added to his fake news tweet was his father’s name, who was never an engineer and has passed away in 2008.

Translation: “The 280-word tweet that has totally overturned the Egyptian media in 73 minutes.”

Meanwhile, the simple tweet that was posted by Khalid Wagih has revealed so much about the lack of professionalism in Egyptian media and exposed how they handle publishing news without checking it or having an official confirmation on it.

This is not the first time in which Egyptian media gets pranked.

Earlier last year, a student in the American University in Cairo had grabbed social media attention and news headlines in Egypt and the Middle East for “allegedly” being called by NASA after suggesting a proposal that will end hunger and save the planet.

Her story was later found to be fake and her attempt to prove the futility of social media and how fake people can get fame easily has worked well.



