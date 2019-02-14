Forget War: Celebrate Love on Valentine's Day in Syria's Idlib

(Twitter/@AsaadHannaa)

As Syrians welcome this year’s Valentine’s Day with economic and political hardships, love celebrations still seem to find its own way through people’s homes.

Despite the eight-year war that has taken its toll on the country and the financial hardship of people, Syrians still insist on celebrating love and life through few opportunities: One of them is Valentine’s Day.

One user shared a photo from Maaret El Noman in Idlib, in the Syrian countryside, of a bakery where preparations for Valentine’s Day celebrations are on-set.

The photo shows another side of Syria where red heart-shaped cakes are being prepared for those who want to celebrate the day.