Forget War: Celebrate Love on Valentine's Day in Syria's Idlib
(Twitter/@AsaadHannaa)
As Syrians welcome this year’s Valentine’s Day with economic and political hardships, love celebrations still seem to find its own way through people’s homes.
Despite the eight-year war that has taken its toll on the country and the financial hardship of people, Syrians still insist on celebrating love and life through few opportunities: One of them is Valentine’s Day.
One user shared a photo from Maaret El Noman in Idlib, in the Syrian countryside, of a bakery where preparations for Valentine’s Day celebrations are on-set.
The photo shows another side of Syria where red heart-shaped cakes are being prepared for those who want to celebrate the day.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Fierce clashes erupt in Syria’s Aleppo, Idlib
- Syrian rebels launch campaign to take Daraa, ‘prepared’ for a long battle
- Iran deploys 15,000 troops to support Assad in Syria
- Syria regime advances fast into Aleppo, as Russia puts pressure on rebels
- More Muslim states for the ME? Breaking the bid for an Islamic state of Aleppo