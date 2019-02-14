Fortnite Should be ‘Haram’ - Muslim Cleric

(Shutterstock)

Among Arabs, Fortnite has been gaining popularity day by day leading to a controversy over whether “it is haram [religiously prohibited]” or not due to the darker side of killing and violence it involves.

Meanwhile, several videos of Muslim clerics declaring Fortnite as a “haram” game to play due to the mental risks it poses to its players, have recently been shared on social media.

One video of a Saudi cleric argued that Fortnite lead to spreading “obscenity”.

The video faced by criticism among Saudis in the comments who attacked the sheikh for talking about something he does not understand.

As the Fortnite video game has been remarkably attracting millions of people of different ages in the region, the controversy over addiction to this game and the harm it might cause for kids has been on the rise.

The battle-game that has guns, grenades and violence scenes has been getting more people jumping to the conclusion that it might pose health and mental health risks for teenagers and kids who are addicted to it.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization had included addiction to video games, or “Gaming Disorder”, as part of mental illnesses list.