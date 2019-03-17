Four Ways the Internet Responded to the Christchurch Terror Attacks

(Twitter)

By Randa Darwish

The world is still under shock after the heinous terror attacks of Friday killed more than 50 and injured 50 more civilians, including children while attending Friday prayers in two mosques in Christchurch city, New Zealand.

Although priority when discussing this tragedy should be given to highlight the stories of the victims, social media often weaponized the attack in different ways.

Aiming for avoiding another terrorist attack that might take lives of innocent people, the world should consider discussing a couple of issues believed to have played a role in triggering New Zealand terror attack:

First: Gun Control Laws in New Zealand

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Sunday that her government would discuss the New Zealand’s gun laws at a meeting scheduled on Monday. This comes after confirmation that the terrorist who attacked the mosques had used five guns he had acquired legally, including two semiautomatic assault weapons.

Second: Racist Rhetoric against Immigrants, Muslims, and Other Minorities

The underlying ideology of the extremist rightists in the west and their rhetoric on fears to be replaced by immigrants, Jews or Muslims have been also on the rise inciting hate, violence, and racism against the other.

Third: Media's Role Dividing Communities Against Each Other

Mainstream media have been always facing controversy over their coverage of immigrant-related news or even terrorist attacks around the world.

The latest attacks took place in New Zealand highlighted this division and led more people to realize how the media has a role in incitement for hate and violence.

More people have gone to analyze the way western mainstream media used to cover violence-related news.

Fourth: The Power of Digital Platforms

The attacker had managed to live stream his crime live on Facebook, and few minutes earlier he posted his manifesto. Let alone the fact that he posted a hate message toward Muslims to his personal profile two days prior to the attack.

These factors have all highlighted the social media companies failure to stop the attack from happening in the first place, and second, they could not stop it from going viral.