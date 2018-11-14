Gabonese Question their President’s Fate after His Disappearance in Saudi Arabia

Gabon President started a trip to Saudi Arabia on October 23 to attend an economic summit and then disappeared. (AFP/FilePhoto)

Gabonese are questioning the validity of their government’s narrative over the health of President Ali Bongo who was reportedly hospitalized three weeks ago in Saudi Arabia after suffering an illness.

On October 23, president Bongo traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend an economic forum. Since then, the president disappeared from the public domain and has not returned to his country.

A spokesperson for the 59-year-old president went to the public four days later and announced that Bongo was admitted to hospital after he arrived in Saudi Arabia for treatment from a “serious illness” without providing further details.

Later on last Sunday, reports suggested the president is in good condition and his health has been greatly improving.

There is a degree of uncertainty in the the official narrative that has suggested he is suffering from severe “fatigue” and also mentioned “bleeding." The Gabonese people and the country’s opposition party have raised speculations over the real reason that is banning the president from going to the public.

Some suggested that Bongo, president of the second-smallest oil producer in OPEC, might be kidnapped in Saudi Arabia.

Others raised doubts that he had died in Saudi Arabia, remembering the uncertainty that surrounded the death of Omar Bongo, the previous president, in 2009.

Meanwhile, demands of clarity on the president’s current situation are being raised by Gabonese.

Social media users in the Middle East jumped to the story and demanded answers about the rumors.

Some remembered Lebanon’s PM Saad Hariri story, who went last year to Saudi Arabia and was kidnapped, before France meditated in the incident and returned him back to Lebanon. Others remembered the Saudi journalist murder in consulate in Istanbul, raising fears that the Gabon president will have the same fate.

Translation: “Saudi Arabia became like Bermuda Triangle. Where is the Gabon President?”

Omar Bongo is the previous Gabonese president and the current president’s father. The Bongo’s family has been ruling the central African country for around half a decade now.

Lately, the current president had pushed constitutional changes through the parliament to expand his powers.