Grandmother Diaries Found in Anbar House Documents 60 Years of Iraq

Photos of the diaries found in Ahmad Rawi's grandmother's house in Al Anbar, Iraq widely shared on social media. (Twitter/@ahmedtherawi)

One Twitter user from Iraq posted, Saturday, photos of a unique discovery found in his grandmother's house in Al Anbar, Iraq.

The unusual discovery consists of tens of diaries that belong to his grandmother, where she has been documenting every single day from the 1950s to the present day, which makes up to over 22,000 days.

Ahmed Alrawi posted photos of the precious diaries that were found by his sister in their grandmother’s house.

It took social media by storm and led some to suggest that this a world breaking record in documenting diaries. Especially as the grandmother had lived through tough times and several wars in Iraq, which makes her a witness to crucial historical milestones.