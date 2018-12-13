Hillary Clinton, John Kerry Dance the Night Away in an Indian Wedding

(Screenshot)

A viral video on the internet showed former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry dancing with Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan in the wedding of India’s richest man’s daughter.

The video was viewed millions of times with more people jumping in on the story and greatly enjoy it.

The wedding was as seen as the most palatial, bringing two of India’s most influential families together - daughter of Mukesh Ambani who is worth $43bn and owns businesses in energy, textiles and telecommunications and the son of Ajay Piramal, who is worth $4bn and has businesses in pharma, healthcare and financial services.

In a traditional ceremony that was held on Wednesday, the wedding was attended by dozens of prominent figures in politics, business and star actors and celebrities. It took place at the billion-dollar Ambanis' home in Mumbai- known as one of the most expensive homes around the world.