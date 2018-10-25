Image of Israeli Police Handcuffing Coptic Monk in Jerusalem Sparks Anger

A Coptic monk being handcuffed in the courtyard of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. (Socialmedia)

An image of Israeli forces handcuffing and pinning to the ground a Coptic monk in Jerusalem went viral, Wednesday, sparking anger and condemnation of the public and the Coptic Church.

The image showed two Israeli police officers hold a monk down on the ground and then carry him away with handcuffs.

This came while Coptic monks held a sit-in in the forecourt of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus is believed to be buried. The sit-in was in protest of restoration work that was carried out in Deir as-Sultan, a monastery on the roof of the church, a place claimed to be owned by the Coptic Church.

The viral image was widely shared on social media sparking condemnation.

Translation: “Israeli democracy at its best cases. A Coptic orthodox monk’s arrest this morning in the courtyard of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.”