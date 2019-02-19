Is the Independent's Arabic Language Service Funded by Saudi Arabia?

The Independent Arabia launched in January 2019. (Twitter)

The UK-based newspaper, the Independent, announced in July 2018 a partnership deal with “foreign investments” that will lead to creating new online services, including an Arabic website of the online newspaper.

In the fine detail, the British newspaper announced dealing with the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), one of the biggest publishers in the Middle East, who will appoint Adhwan Alahmary as the chief editor of Independent Arabia.

The deal is believed to be part of the Independent's Editor, Christian Broughton visit to the Kingdom in October 2017, that coincided with the Future Investment Initiative.

As part of the announcement, the Independent also pledged to offer the “highest-quality, free-thinking, independent news” on its new websites.

Earlier this year, the Independent Arabia was launched officially and had attracted the attention of a wide base of Arabic readers in the region.

Translation: “We launched.”

The newspaper readers have meanwhile noticed a slight gap between the newly-launched websites rhetoric in covering news; especially ones related to Saudi Arabia, when compared to the English original.

By doing a little research into the matter, one will find that the London-based chief editor of the Arabic website, Adhwan Alahmary, is a Saudi government supporter who is closely tied to the royal family and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in particular.

Alahmary, who is known for his pro-government comments, has appeared in separate incidents defending the government and MBS in the latest turmoil caused by the brutal murder of the Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, in his country’s consulate in Istanbul.

On Twitter, several Arabic readers of the Independent raised their concerns over the newspaper’s credibility in handing it to pro-Saudi editors who offer biased content based on their interests.

Translation: “To find out the difference between the Arabic and English versions of the Independent, I ask you to take a look at the original English version of the Independent on Khashoggi’s killing story. Have a pleasant reading.”

Meanwhile, it was not only Khashoggi story that had a questionable coverage.

Coverage of stories on the Muslim Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, who has been facing a backlash for her pro-Palestine position in the US have also raised eyebrows.

Translation: “In the same time when the [orignal] Independent releases articles defending Ilhan Omar, the Independent Arabia’s chief editor attacks her!.”

Reports on Saudi efforts to attack the two Muslim congresswomen who made history by winning the midterm elections in 2018 have been making headlines recently.

Also, other stories on the relations between Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Israel have been criticized.

This brings back to mind concerns on the Saudi government control over giant media outlets inside Saudi Arabia and even in the west, including investments in Silicon Valley that are becoming more worrying than ever.



