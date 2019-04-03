Internet Debates Free Speech As Uni. Students Criminalized for Protesting

(YouTube)

After students of the Arizona Univesity have been arrested on charges of misdemeanor after protesting against Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, heated debates on free speech and university’ laws have been circulating the internet.

Two students from the University of Arizona have been reportedly arrested after they protested the presence of Border Patrol agents on the university campus.

A video has been circulating the internet for students who filmed the agents inside the classroom and followed them after leaving while shouting “murder patrol” and “the New Ku Klux Klan (KKK)”.

According to a local newspaper, the incident took place on March 19 when border patrol has been on the campus for a presentation at the students club.

The story has been attracting attention on social media with more people jumping on it as the university’s decision was considered a violation of free speech.

The university has come under heavy criticism over their decision to arrest two students, bringing criminal charges against them.

Others have criticized the students who were seen as harassing and intimidating the officers.

Meanwhile, protests against border patrol in the US have been noticeably increasing amid the US administration's anti-immigrant decisions that included family separations, detentions of children and detention of migrants.