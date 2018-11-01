Is this Iran? Advert of Israeli Actress Removing Niqab and Dancing Gets Slammed

An Israeli advert for a clothes brand shows a woman taking off her niqab to promote freedom, sparks controversy.

Online outcry had been sparked during the past few days over an Israeli advert that promotes a clothing company. The advert promotes “freedom” by showing a woman taking off her niqab.

The advert starrs an Israeli model, and starts with a woman taking off her niqab with an opening caption: “Is Iran here?”

Later, the woman starts dancing on a voiceover that states: “Freedom in basic”.

The video was viewed hundreds of thousands of times on several social media platforms; YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. The clothing brand has removed it from their Instagram to update it with another version that does not show the woman dancing after taking off her niqab.

While the company did not provide any clarification following the controversy; Muslims, Israelis and Iranians slammed the company.

Reactions to the advert were mixed between Israelis who perceived it as an offenseive, by comparing Israel to Iran. Other Israelis suggested the advert highlights tensions between secular and religious Jews inside Israel.

Critics accused the advertisement company of ignorance, as the niqab is not common in Iran. Meanwhile authorities there force all women to cover their heads under the mandatory hijab laws.

Muslim women got offended by the advert as well, as it contradicts the actual meaning of freedom in the first place, by suggesting that women should not wear niqab to be free.

The controversial online clip came as part of a wider campaign launched by the company in Israel with images put up on billboards and TV adverts.