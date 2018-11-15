Iranian Woman Strips Naked in Street to Protest Joblessness

An image shared on social media of an Iranian woman who walked naked in the street naked to protest the current economic deteriorating situation in her country.

Photos of an Iranian woman walking naked in Yasuj streets in the southwest of the country go viral on social media and are shared by many.

The young woman who was reportedly arrested later, and was believed to be protesting the current situation in her country, Iran, where she has been jobless after four years of graduating from college. According to sources the young lady also has a history of online and offline protest.

While Al Bawaba can not confirm the place and timing of the story, some have argued she was suffering from mental problems, others thought she is protesting the bad economic situation in the country.

Translation: “Photos from Iran: A woman goes naked in street to protest unemployment.”