Israel’s Cultural Minister Visit to Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque Sparks Heated Debate

Miri Regev during her visit to the Abu Dhabi grand mosque in UAE on October 28, 2018. (Socialmedia)

Videos of Israeli Cultural and Sports Minister Miri Regev during her visit to the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque, Sunday, circulated among social media bloggers in the Middle East and Israel.

During her UAE visit to attend the International Judo Federation's Grand Slam competition, Regev paid a visit to the mosque making her the first senior Israeli official to do so and sign its guest book.

The minister’s visit to the UAE and the warm welcome she received raised controversy and anger among Arabs. However, the visit came at a time when Gulf countries are strengthening their diplomatic ties with Israel.