Israelis in Sderot Protest Gaza Ceasefire Deal Reached via Egypt

Screenshot from videos shared on social media for Israelis protesting the ceasefire with Gaza.

Hundreds of Israelis went to the streets on Tuesday night to protest the ceasefire with the Palestinian factions after two days of continuous bombardment in the worst escalation in years.

In the southern Israeli city of Sderot, around 350 Israelis gathered to protest the Egypt-sponsored ceasefire by burning fires and blocking the roads. They had also confronted police forces who were in the scene.

With slogans that read: "We are not second-class citizens”, protesters called their government to back the ceasefire decision, as they were “traumatized” by the bombings fired on Israel from Gaza.

Videos from the protests were shared widely on social media.

Tensions between Gaza and Israel sparked on Sunday, after an Israeli army raid into Gaza Strip killed one Hamas commander. Palestinians killed an Israeli commander and injured others. In response, an exchange of bombardments continued for two days before Egypt meditated and succeeded in imposing a ceasefire.