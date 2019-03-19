Jews, Christians and People of Different Faiths Show Solidarity with Muslims Worldwide

Photos from Twitter for people from different countries and faiths showing support with Muslims.

By Randa Darwish

At a time when countries around the world fear another brutal terror attack similar to the one targeted two mosques in New Zealand, hundreds of people in different parts of the world took the initiative and showed solidarity with their Muslim friends and neighbors.

After the world woke up on Friday to the news of a terrorist opening fire on Muslims during Friday prayers in two mosques in Christchurch city in New Zealand killing more than 50 and injuring another 50; including children, people from around the world decided to support Muslims who refused to be deterred from going to their weekly Friday prayers despite increased anxiety about security after the New Zealand massacre.

Tens of heartwarming videos and photos from US, Canada, New Zealand and other parts of the world were shared on the internet for people from different faiths standing in front of mosques holding signs in support of Muslims in the face of hate and bigotry.

In London, Muslims were welcomed in St. Paul’s Cathedral to perform their prayers amid security concerns in mosques around the country.

A photo of a man in Manchester city standing in front of a mosque holding a banner that says: “You are my friends. I will keep watch while you pray”, has gone viral as well.

The 57-year-old man was identified later by the Guardian as Andrew Graystone confirmed that he went to ensure the mosque-goers will feel safe during their Friday prayers.

A similar initiative was seen in New Zealand when people came at a time of prayer in the mosque and formed a human wall around a mosque.

In Canada, a Muslim woman posted a photo of her neighbor who asked her to help with wearing her headscarf so she can drive her to the mosque to ensure her Muslim neighbor safety.

Translation: “My Canadian neighbor offered me a drive to the mosque and asked me to help her wearing the headscarf. She stood beside me while I was praying. Other non-Muslim Canadians attended the prayers and brought flowers with them. Police ensured the security of the mosque. [My neighbor] cried hard and told me: Don’t let what happened [in New Zealand] prevent you from performing your religious rituals.”

Another video of a man walking into a mosque in New York with roses as an expression of sympathy and support with Muslims was also shared on Twitter.

Photos from different cities in Australia showed mosques with flowers put on its doors by random people in an initiative to show love and support with the Muslim community in the country.

The Jewish community in New Zealand and the US has also demonstrated a remarkable role in showing solidarity and support with Muslims in the aftermath of the deadly terror attacks.

In New Zealand and on the same day of the attacks, the Jewish community decided to shut its synagogues on Shabbat for the first time ever in an act of solidarity with the Muslim community in the country.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Jews went to line a mosque in New York in time of the prayers to protect Muslims.

In a time when a hate-fuelled crime attacked toward Muslims to fuel more violence and hate, some people had to prove that humanity is bigger.

