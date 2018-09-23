Jordanians Furious After Family Friendly Gaming Event Takes a Dark Turn

An image claimed to be taken in the 8ala8 Event in Amman, Jordan on Friday. (Social Media)

Jordan's social media exploded in anger in fury of an event called: “8ala8” [Chaos] held on Friday in Amman.

The event seemed at first to be one of the those ordinary occasions for gaming lovers and anime fans with police presence for protection. However, with the large crowds attending the event turned out to be a real mess with reported incidents of sexual harassment, inappropriate actions, and as some claimed allged "rape" with children in attendance.

According to social media bloggers, witnesses confirmed the sexual harassment incidents in addition to the presence of children with liquor was served with no censorship.

Hashtag “8ala8” and “8ala8event” Jordan started trending in the last two days with 10s of tweets sharing images and videos claiming they were taken live from the event. However people are demanding that the Jordanian authorities take serious action regarding what happened.

One of the videos that was widely shared, showed a girl performing an "inappropriate" dance for a young man.

Al Bawaba was not able to confirm the credibility of this video.

Others shared messages as to what they claimed witnesses of what happened during the festival.

Some went on to blame authorities for the lack of control on such events, especially as children were allowed to attend.

Translation: “Unfortunately, very low level and disgusting morals!! Sexual assaults? Where are the responsible authorities? I never imagined that I will hear of such disgust!”

Translation: “This is a country where people are emotionally, expressively, financially and politically oppressed. What to expect from it?”

In response, official media outlets reported on Sunday the Interior Minister ordered the arrest of the event’s organizers in addition to the closure of the restaurant where the event was held until further investigation.