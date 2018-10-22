Jordanians Rejoicing and Israelis in Surprise After Jordan Demands Return of Baqoura and Ghamr

Map locating the two areas Baqoura and Ghamar, known in Israel as: Naharayim and Zofar. (Socialmedia)

Following the Jordanian Kings announcement that Jordan will terminate the annexes of Baqoura and Ghamr with Israel, reactions from Israel, Jordan and internationally have began filtering in.

The two lands were given to Israel in accordance with the 1994 Israel–Jordan peace treaty. The treaty also indicates Israel’s ownership of the lands will remain in force for 25 years, and it will be renewed automatically for another 25 years unless one party gives a one year prior notice to end it.

Following weeks of public anger and pressure carried out by media outlets and activists in Jordan, King Abdullah II went to Twitter on Sunday to announce that Jordan will terminate the Baqoura and Ghamar 'annexes' from the peace treaty. The decision was first announced in a meeting held with senior Jordanian officials in the royal place.

“As Baqoura and Ghumar were always at the top of our priorities, our decision is to terminate the Baqoura and Ghamar annexes from the [1994 Jordan-Israel] peace treaty out of our keenness to take all decisions that would serve Jordan and Jordanians,” the King tweeted.

Despite Jordanian campaigns and activism for the last year to put more pressure on the government to regain ownership of the two lands, the decision was not predicted by Jordanians, who rejoiced for the King’s announcement.

Translation: Thanks for the public pressure, social media platforms, free media, thanks for all your insistence on restoring Baqoura and Ghamr. And thanks for the response! Jordan succeeded this time in its sovereignty test.”

Some had pre-assumptions for what steps are coming between the Jordanian and Israeli governments to negotiate the Jordanian demand and reach a compromise.

Translation: “Clam down with celebrations and victory! The Israeli side is supposed to comment on the matter, discuss it with the Knesset and the security authorities. It is not like that we asked so we got it!”

On the other hand, the decision took Israelis by surprise. In a time they believed that Jordan needs Israel more than Israel needs Jordan, King Abdullah announced his decision, giving Israel much to think about.

The Israeli Prime Minister went to media to confirm that Jordan “reserved the right to receive the territory". On his Arabic Twitter account, Netanyahu expected to enter negotiations with Jordan "about the possibility of extending the existing agreement. But without a doubt, the treaty forms an important and valuable asset for both countries.”

Lahav Harkov, an Israeli journalist tweeted about the news highlighting the fact that Jordan’s announcement came on the memorial anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin, the former Israeli PM who signed the peace treaty with Jordan in 1994.

The developments on Baqoura and Ghmar started on the 23rd anniversary of the signing the Israel–Jordan peace treaty (Wadi Arabah Treaty) in 2017, when Jordanians started national campaigns to pressure their government to reclaim the ownership of two areas in the Jordanian Valley from Israel.

While the Israeli response to the Jordanian demand is not clear yet, fears it might spark diplomatic crisis between the two countries are rising.

The latest was the Israeli Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel threatening to cut off water to Jordan in response to King Abdullah's decision to terminate a land-annexing article in its peace deal with Tel Aviv.