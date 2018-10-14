Khashoggi Murder Shocks a World Blind to Reality of War in Yemen

A group of protesters have camped out in front of the of Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, DC to demonstrate the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AFP)

The death of the Saudi journalist, who went missing on October 2 after he walked into his country’s consulate in Istanbul, has not been confirmed officially. Meanwhile, analysts and some Turkish governmental sources allege he was brutally killed and dismembered, with recorded videos and images being shared widely.

Khashoggi was not the first “critic” of the current Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be targeted by Saudi authorities for his opinions. Tens of clerics, businessmen and human rights activist have been detained in Saudi Arabia with some of them are facing the possibility of being executed.

Tragic and awful as the Khashoggi incident is, it does seem legitimate to ask why has the world taken so very long to appreciate the dangerous and inhuman nature of the Saudi Arabian regime, which has been on full display in Yemen - one of the poorest countries in the world - for a number of years now.



In the abscense of clear message from leading establishment publishers, social media was left to fill the gap - with some surprising voices suggesting what everyone else has been thinking.

The trend gathered momentum. Many people expressed their sadness for a world that cares about one missing journalist with paying zero attention to the massacres committed in Yemen by Saudi Arabia.

In fact, Khashoggi story led human rights activists and journalists all over the world to demand more action from MBS and his government to stop supporting the human rights violations. The main action to be taken is for the US and UK to halt its vast arms sales to Saudi Arabia as part of several sanctions taken against the Kingdom.

In response, the US President Donald Trump said he would "punish" Saudi Arabia if it were found responsible for killing Khashoggi. This punishment will not include canceling arms sales to the Kingdom saying ““we would be punishing ourselves” if it was cancelled.

Meanwhile, many international news outlets that had agreed to sponsor a high-profile business conference in Saudi Arabia have announced their withdrawal following the surprising disappearance of journalist.

Bloomberg, CNN, Fox News, CNBC, the New York Times and the Financial Times were part of the companies who pulled out from sponsoring the conference as part of expressing their objection and disagreement on the Saudi government policies.

