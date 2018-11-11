Kuwaiti Blogger Has Event Canceled in Saudi Arabia For 'Pro-Qatar' Bracelet

Kuwaiti blogger (left) faces backlash in Saudi Arabia after posting a photo (right) for her bracelet that praises the Qatari Emir. (Socialmedia)

Kuwaiti beauty blogger and fashionista, Ahood Alenezi, has been facing fierce backlash after she appeared wearing a bracelet that praises the Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad ahead of her visit to Saudi Arabia.





The beauty blogger was scheduled to launch one of her products in collaboration with MAC in Riyadh. The event was cancelled due to public outrage in Saudi Arabia.

It all began when Ahood posted a photo in which she showed her bracelet that has Prince Tamimi’s name on it. It followed an old photo for her phone cover that has the princes image on it. A national outrage was sparked among Saudi social media users who went to launch hashtag: "#السعوديون_يطالبون_بمنع_إيفنت_عهود" [Saudis demand cancelling Ahood’s event].

It did not take so long for the events hosting sponsor, Granada Center in Riyadh, to decide cancelling the event that was supposed to take place on November 16, 2018 and called “MAC x Ahood”.

On their official Twitter account, Granada Center tweeted the announcement.

Translation: “Regarding to what have been circulating on arranging an event hosting a beauty blogger by one of our tenants, Granada Center administration dismisses the news. There will be no event. Greetings to all the jealous sons and daughters of this nation.”

Ahood Alenezi also confirmed the event cancellation on her Snapchat account.

The Kuwaiti fashionista has been always clear about her pro-Qatar position in the Gulf Crisis which began in June 2017.

Saudis went to social media to praise the event cancellation, and condemn Ahood’s perspective which was considered an attack on their government and people.

Translation: “Any person who insults Saudi Arabia is supposed to be blacklisted from entering the country for any commercial purposes. Let her go seek charity from Qatar since she loves it!”

Translation: “This is Ahood Alenezi who praises Tamim and then comes to Riyadh to promote a lipstick with MAC. Who does not respect our country and government is not welcome.”

On the hashtag, there were some tweets by Qatari accounts that “jokingly” warned the Kuwaiti blogger from going to Saudi Arabia as she might face the same fate of the Saudi journalist Jamal khashoggi who was brutally killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Translation: “I want Ahood Alenezi from going there. They had killed and dismembered Jamal Khashoggi with a saw and in a consulate, which is a diplomatic place. Take care Ahood!”

Some took the joke too far..

Translation: “Yes if she came we might slaughter her normally.”

While the origin of many of the accounts tweeting on the hashtag from Saudi Arabia and Qatar were not clear, some of them are believed to be part of the government's electronic bot army, launched by the Saudi and Qatari governments whenever there is any national controversy in the country.