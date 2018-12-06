Lena Dunham Back in News to Undo Rape Damage She Then Said Didn't Take Place

Lena Dunham is an American actress, writer, director, and producer. (AFP/File Photo)

Lena Dunham, the American actress, director and producer is grabbing headlines and stirring controversy, again.

The story started in 2017, when Dunham went to the media in 2017 to defend her friend, writer Murray Miller, who was accused of raping actress Aurora Perrineau in 2012.

Dunham then responded to the accusations by saying: "While our first instinct is to listen to every woman's story, our insider knowledge of Murray's situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year."

A massive backlash had sparked against Dunham, especially with her controversial history with white feminism and anti-black racism.

It led her to apologize saying it was "absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement".

Despite her apology, Dunham did not get away with it.

A year later, Dunham repeated her apology, but this time it was to Aurora. She confessed she did something “inexcusable” when she supported Miller. She also admitted she was lying when said that she had an “insider” information.

However, this time Dunham’s remarks were considered as an attempt to repair the damage caused to her reputation, but it did not work.

She faced mounting criticism over the fact that she was claiming to be a “feminist” and women rights defender, while everything she did was contradictory to that.

On social media, Lena Dunham’s name climbed the trends list with a wave of fierce criticism against her.

She was criticized for also issuing her latest apology in the women issue of Hollywood Reporter magazine.

Dunham’s double standards in defending white women in the name of feminism while totally ignoring it when it comes to other ethnic minorities.

Dunham was also criticized as she was the author of a book in which she narrated interactions of sexual stories and when she was sexually assaulted by a college in classmate.