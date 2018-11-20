A London Bench Reading 'In Loving Memory of Saddam Hussein' has People Confused

Photo shared by @nakedvix on Twitter of the bench that had a bronze plague in commemoration of Saddam Hussein.

Social media users in London have been circulating a photo of a bench in one of the busy streets in London with a bronze plaque of the name of the late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.

The plaque which reads: “In loving memory of... Saddam Hussein, 1937 - 2006”, shocked Londoners who were outraged to find a commemoration for Saddam Hussein in their city.

There was mixed opinion on this. Some suggested it was a prank.

Later, media reports confirmed the plaque on the bench was removed.

Saddam Hussein is the former president who ruled Iraq with an iron fist. He was hanged after his government was overthrown following the US invasion to Iraq.