A video has been shared on social media of a Moroccan man crossing two skyscrapers on a tightrope in Santiago, Chile last week on Wednesday.

Mustafa Danguir, known as “Danger”, walked on a metal cable 75 metres from the ground to amaze Chileans who were passing by the area.

The Moroccan tightrope walker has already recorded a Guinness record for crossing a height of 180 metres in Spain in 2010.