MENA Death Penalty Opponents Stand Against Egypt

(Twitter)

As the Egyptian authorities execute nine people over charges of involvement in the murder of former Prosecutor General, discussions on the death penalty and the fact that it is still widely carried out in the Middle East are on the rise.





On Wednesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior announced executing nine people who were unfairly charged with death sentences over assassinating former Prosecutor General Hisham Barakat in June 2015. This comes following the Grand Mufti’s approval of the sentence that was issued in November 2018.

During the trial, some of the defendants said they were forcibly disappeared or tortured to confess to a crime.

A day before authorities carry out the executions, Amnesty International released a statement urging authorities to halt executions because the nine prisoners were charged based on confessions extracted through torture.

Translation: “The executions are the government’s revenge from the opposition in a despicable way.”

Considering the Egyptian government’s history of carrying out death sentences after unfair trials, human rights organizations and activists have condemned death sentences as a cruel and inhuman punishment, especially if carried out during an unfair trial.

For the past couple of years only, Egypt has seen hundreds were sentenced to death after being presented in unfair trials.

On hashtags أوقفوا_الإعدامات# [Stop Death Sentences] andلا_للإعدام# [No for Executions], Twitter users have got also a say on this.

Translation: “Today, nine young men accused of killing the prosecutor general were executed in Egypt. Nine young men!!!”

The death penalty in the Middle East has long divided opinion, and opposition voices have been notably growing for the past few years.

Translation: “The right of life is an integral part of human rights, you can never be human rights defender who supports death sentences.”

Several opinions believe in abolishing the death penalty, as it had no place in the 21st century.

Translation: “In today’s morning, nine young men were executed in the prosecutor general assassination case with without fair trial or a system that protects [people’s] rights and in a semi-country. God, no refuge for us except for you.”