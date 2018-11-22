Minnesota McDonald’s Under Fire After Man Pulls Gun on Muslim Teens

(Screenshot)

A Minnesota McDonald’s is facing a backlash on social media after a man pulls a gun on a group of rowdy Muslim teens. The response of management was to ask the group of young people to follow the man outside of the store.

The video was widely shared on social media with millions of views. It was first shared by Farida on Twitter who was one of the young women in the video.

Farida captured the moment on video when the man reportedly pulled a gun towards her and her friends who can be heard shouting in the video telling each other: “He has a gun, he has a gun”.

Few seconds later, McDonald’s employees intervene and starts shouting out loud towards the girls: “I want everyone out of my store, now,” and when the girls respond: “But he has a gun!”, the employee goes to say: “I don’t give a f***”.

Another man intervenes shortly after to stop the employee from shouting and trying to save the girls.

Social media exploded in anger demanding that McDonald’s take a serious action against their employees.