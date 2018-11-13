Mo Salah in Hot Water for 'Pornographic' Playboy T-shirt

The photo posted by Mo Salah on his Instagram before it sparked controversy among his fans.

The latest selfie posted by Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian Liverpool star has been sparking massive debates on social media.





Mo Salah, known as the Egyptian King, had posted a photo wearing a balaclava and “traveling incognito” from UK back to his country for a training camp with the national team.

However, reactions to the photo did not go well and Egyptians seemed to be angered by the playboy logo it has.

On social media, people jumped on the story. Some accused Salah of trying to “tempt” the Egyptian youth to whom Salah represents a legend star and a role model.

Translation: “What is with Playboy? If you knew what it meant that would a problem and if you didn’t, that would a bigger problem.”

Meanwhile, an Egyptian local TV station had reported that the t-shirt aimed to express his “rejection of the website and the pornographic company”.

Translation: “To make things clear: Mo Salah is wearing a t-shirt designed by Philip Plein and the idea behind it is that “Pron websites are a danger on societies” and not as some thought that it is promoting Playboy logo.”