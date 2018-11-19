'Muslims Attack Christmas in Europe' Video Shows How Context Changes Everything

Screenshot taken from the video shows people surrounding a group of young men who were climbing the Christmas tree in Egypt in 2016.

A video which appears to show attacks on a Christmas tree by Arab young men and women has been shared widely in the United States to demonstrate the dangers of immigration in Europe. What is not mentioned, is the video was filmed in Cairo in November 2016 during an isolated mall incident.

The video shows young men climbing the Christmas tree with crowds of people surrounding them. Some were throwing stuff on them in what was depicted as angry Muslims attacking the tree and the Christmas spirit.

The viral video reverberated several times on social media platforms, some claimed it was in Europe and others said in the US.

Dozens of provocative comments from users who lacked proper information were in response to the video.

Some argued this will be the future vision of Europe, if it continued to receiving large numbers of asylum seekers from Muslim countries.

However, few were bothered to fact-check the video that turned out to be taken in Egypt, not in Europe or the US.

While some argued the video was for some young men celebrating Christmas to retrieve gifts put on its top in a celebratory ritual, the original video was taken in November 2016 from one of the shopping malls in Egypt. In the video, a group of young men were seen climbing the Christmas tree to steal its decorations and carrying out violence in public.

The incident was handled by the mall security at that time.

This video had prompted discussions about fake news and the deliberate targeted misinforming that is taking place on social media platforms. Recently, compelling fake news along with fake videos and photos are being widely shared around the world.

This made combating fake news a main concern for some minorities and groups who are facing the consequences of the fake news.