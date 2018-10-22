Naughty But Nice: Police Arrest well-known Sudanese Female Singer For ‘Indecent Outfit'

An image for Muna Majdi Saleem was shared on social media and was the reason behind her arrest. (Socialmedia)

Sudanese news websites reported that the authorities detained well-known singer Muna Majdi Saleem over her “indecent outfit” and which she wore in one of her concerts.

The police responded to images shared on social media of the singer during one of her concerts wearing what is classified in the Sudanese Penal Code as an “indecent outfit”. Muna was detained last Thursday before being released on bail.

‘Indecent or immoral dress’ was outlawed in 1991 in the Sudan legal system with the creation of the country’s Penal Code.

The news of Muna’s arrest was widely shared among Sudanese social media bloggers, splitting opinions between critics of the law and its supporters; they saw her outfit as inappropriate and she deserved what she got.

Translation: “After widely sharing her photos while wearing a trousers in a charity event, the Public Order Police arrests Sudanese singer Muna Majdi Saleem over wearing “indecent outfit”.