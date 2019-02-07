Netizens Up-in-Arms About Rumors That YouTube Want to Remove 'Dislike Button'

(Photo Credit: Rami Khoury/Al Bawaba)

Rumors circulating over YouTube’s plan to remove the dislike button on its videos to counter what they called the “dislike mobs” are going rife.

Some of the video-sharing website users suggest this step comes in a time when more users press the dislike button before watching the video or even without watching it at all.

The news made waves on social media and among YouTube users. Between criticism and support, YouTube did not make any official comment on the matter.