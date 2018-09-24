Niqab Wearing Jordanian Robs Bank in Kuwait With Toy Pistol (Video)

Screenshot from a CCTV footage that captured the armed robbery.

A video has been trending on social media in the last few days about a CCTV footage that captured a niqab-wearing man while robbing one of the banks in Kuwait armed with a toy pistol.

The identity of the robber was not clear at first. Later on Sunday Kuwaiti police confirmed he is a Jordanian in his 20s after his gloves were found and analyzed. The robber who stole KD 4,500 was wearing an abaya and niqab in the robbery.

The video was widely shared among social media bloggers, especially in Jordan and Kuwait.

The robber was later arrested and confessed the motives that led him to rob a bank. He confirmed he was not able to pay the house rent as a result of mounting debts as he is unemployed.

Translation: “Robbers left the country for the lack of jobs. A Jordanian robbed a bank in Kuwait. The Kuwaiti police arrested him two days after the crime.”

Some Kuwaitis went on question the large numbers of expats hosted in Kuwait. They attributed the latest robbery case to government policies in welcoming migrants.

Translation: “When an expat is caught while robbing a Kuwaiti bank in broad daylight, you should realize what we warned about earlier about increasing severity because migrants form serious danger on the country’s security and the Interior Ministry has to take responsibility for all the crimes happening now.”

Meanwhile, others blamed the existing laws that allow the wearing of niqab in many countries as accounting for such robberies; pointing to the latest case that the robber wore niqab and abaya to hide his identity during the heist.

Translation: “We need the government to impose a firm and strict law that bans niqab. The country’s security is more important.”