No to Brexit: The Fight Starts on London Streets
Around one million people have gone on Saturday to London streets to demand “People’s Vote” on a second Brexit referendum.
During the protest, protesters mocked David Davis, a former cabinet minister, by unfurling a banner with an old statement he made in 2012 and contradicts his current position on the second vote.
The banner reads a tweet saying: “If a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy”. In the bottom of the banner, there was written a note that he did not actually tweet it, yet he said it in 2012’s speech “Europe: It’s time to decide. What changes?”.
The banner’s unfurling was organized by the anti-Brexit group “Led by Donkeys” and “For Our Future’s Sake”, a group that campaigns for People’s Vote on the UK leaving the EU.
Meanwhile, a petition that calls to revoke Article 50 and reverse the Brexit process, has become the most signed petition ever in the UK and to be submitted to the parliament.
