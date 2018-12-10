NYU Students One Step Closer to Passing Pro-Palestinian 'Divest' Resolution

The resolution’s co-authors (From L): Rose Asaf, Bayan Abubakr, and Leen Dweik. (Blair Huang/NYULocal)

The resolution passed by the New York University Student Union calling on their university administration to divest from companies with Israeli ties has triggered mass reaction among the Jewish community in the U.S. and Israel.

Last Thursday, the Student Union met to decide on the resolution called: “Resolution on the Human Rights of Palestinians” in a secret ballot.

The vote came out with 35 votes in favor, 14 against and 14 abstentions after both opposing and supporting sides made speeches explaining their position. It also included 60 student organizations and 30 faculty members who are supporting the move.

It specifically calls on the university administration to cut business ties with the companies - including Caterpillar Inc., Lockheed Martin, and General Electric which are playing a crucial role in providing the Israeli military with bulldozers, helicopters and engine generators to be used against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

The resolution which still has two stages to passed and to be fully adopted by the university has also highlighted the difference between criticizing Israel and anti-Semitism.

Three students were behind the formulating of the resolution and building support for it. They are Bayan Abubakr, Leen Dweik and Rose Asaf, an Israeli-American student who supports the right of Palestinians to live in peace.

American-Jewish activist Rose Asaf has faced much abuse on the social media by pro-Israel bloggers who insulted her and threatened her.

On her Twitter account, Rose posted a screenshot of the anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments.

She also shared a screenshot of a threatening message she received, being called a traitor and anti-Semite.

On her Twitter thread, Rose recieved much supportive reactions from Jewish activists who defend Palestinian rights.