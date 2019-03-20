Old Video: Brazilian President Also Gets 'Egged' on Head

(Screenshot)

Twitter users have been sharing a video of the Brazilian president while being hit by an egg following the Australian egg boy incident.

While the timing and place of the video were not confirmed, some social media users said the incident took place two years ago when a young woman hit the far-right populist Brazilian leader, Jair Bolsonaro, called as “Trump of the Tropics” with an egg.

However, the video is believed to resurface on the internet following the famous eggboy incident took place during the weekend, when a young Australian teen appeared in a video smashing an egg on the head of Senator Fraser Anning for blaming victims of the New Zealand Christchurch terror attacks for being attacked.

Social media users considered the two egging incidents is such a new way of the people to express disagreement with far-right politicians who all have in common the anti-immigration policies and inciting for violence and hate speech against immigrants, Muslims, and other minorities.