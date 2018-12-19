Is Organizing Men-Free Festivals, as in Sweden, a Way of Fighting Rape, Sexual Assault?

Statement Festival was organized in Sweden in August 2018 and the festival was men-free as a response to the previous year's edition where reports of sexual assault emerged. (AFP)

A men-free feminist musical festival in Sweden has been accused of discrimination, according to the country's Discrimination Ombudsman (DO).

The women-only idea was founded following the 2017 Swedish music festivals where reports of sexual harassment and abusing women emerged.

Radio host and comedian Emma Knyckare first triggered the idea of a men-free musical festival with no male attendees. In 2018, the event was held and called the Statement.

The festival was depicted as the first major event for women, non-binary and transgender only with male-free attendance. Men were not prevented from buying tickets of entering the festival, rather they were restricted to an area called: “male-pen” in the backstage.

Now, few months after the festival was held, Sweden's Discrimination Ombudsman found the organizors guilty of discrimination against men.

While the Statement festival found wide support by feminists and women rights activists, its theme was considered “discriminatory” by many, causing waves of condemnation and controversy on the social media.

Some described it as a way of fighting discrimination by discriminating against others.

Some considered the festival as idea only a concept to offer a free space for women where they can be safe from sexual assault and harassment.

It has also triggered debate on its inequity and undemocratic bias.