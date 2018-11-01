Pakistanis Protest Acquittal of Christian Woman Facing Death Penalty for Blasphemy

Tens of Pakistanis went to the streets to protest the Supreme Court decision. (Socialmedia)

Tens of Pakistanis went to the streets on Wednesday to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn a death penalty conviction of a woman Christian for blasphemy.

Videos of the protests have been widely shared among social media users in the last 24 hours, showing tens of conservative Pakistanis protesting the decision whilst calling on the government to take a hard stance against anyone who might insult Islam and/or Prophet Mohammed.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruling to acquit Asia Bibi, a Christian Pakistani and a mother of 4, who was accused in 2010 of blasphemy for allegedly insulting Islam after coworkers said they would not drink from the same cup as her because of her faith. She denies the allegation.