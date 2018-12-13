Pop Star Alama is in Trouble. A Lebanese MP Wants to Have his Head Cut off But Everybody Loves Ragheb!

Lebanese Superstar Ragheb Alama released a new song few days ago titled Tar El Balad that reflects the worsening situation in Lebanon.

Famous Lebanese pop celebrity Ragheb Alama has been grabbing headlines in Lebanon and Arab world after a Bierut MP called for his beheading over his latest song.

Alama has released a new song last week named: “Tar AL Balad” [The Country Flew Away] depicting the deteriorating political and economic situation of Lebanon.

Part of the song lyrics that are on dashed hopes and despair the Lebanese nation is currently witnessing, stated: “It’s time for the people to scream out loud. There is no time, the country is lost. Where is justice? Dreams are being put out.”

The song that was much praised by many Lebanese as a real representation of the current reality, is widely disliked by politicians.

Hikmat Dib, one of the Lebanese MPs, went on a local talk show to criticize Alama’s song accusing him of “losing his mind” for singing such lyrics.

The MP, who is a member of the Free Patriotic Movement party founded by current Lebanese president, Michel Aoun said the singer’s head should be “removed”.

Dib's video clip went viral, circulating widely on social media among Lebanese.

Translation: “MP Hikmat Deeb, member of the Free Patriotic Movement party founded by the current Lebanese president, Michel Aoun is threatening Ragheb Alama and any other opponent of havinh his head severed. Welcome to the new Daesh country. I support Ragheb Alama and any voice who defends his right.”

Alama himself responded to the MP threats.

Twitter: “Since we have MPs threatening to remove our heads and believe we are ISIS members, the country is indeed lost. You were frightened by my song and so threatened me! I don’t fear your threats but I am just letting Nabih Berri, the Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Interior Minister and the security authorities to know that Hikmat Dib has threatened to behead me.”

Many Lebanese also criticized the MP, calling on the authorities to take serious action against him.

Linda Meshleb, an anchor on a local channel, also posted in support of Alama.

Translation: “Not only has the country 'flew away', it’s in ruins, our country was stolen and burned down. Let the[m] Behead us all. Ragheb we love you.”