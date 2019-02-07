Pope Francis Visit Creates Global Discussion on UAE ‘Year of Tolerance’

(AFP)

After almost a week on the first-of-its-kind Pope Francis visit to the UAE, discussions in regard to the UAE’s intentions behind such visit are still ongoing on Twitter.

Pope Francis, who paid a rare visit to the Arabian peninsula, the birthplace of Islam, had met with leading Muslim clerics, including Grand Imam of Al Azhar. Both signed the Human Fraternity Document that encourages “fraternal relationships between all people, bringing an end to conflicts and help the poorest in society”.

However, UAE has been exerting massive efforts before the papal visit to prove their place as the tolerant and liberal nation.

A state tolerance-themed project was launched to name 2019 as a “Year of Tolerance”. It allows churches and other places of worship to exist in addition to marking holidays such as Christmas and the Hindu Diwali in UAE.

So far, it is all more than great. As the world and the Middle East in particular needed such programs the most.

However, the UAE’s efforts in proving their respect of diversity before the world seemed to fail them in a time when the Emirati government has been launching a massive crackdown on any critical voices of the government.

Currently, human rights activists, Muslim Brotherhood sympathisers, academic researchers and government critics have been monitored and and imprisoned in the UAE, in addition to censoring all media outlets and the internet.

Many human rights organizations and activists around the world stood up for the UAE and demanded reforms regarding the arbitrary detained activists, journalists and academics who are still in the UAE prisons.

Amnesty International highlighted the crackdown carried out by UAE authorities on freedoms amid the Pope’s visit and called him to discuss the cases of imprisoned human rights defenders with the Emirati authorities.

Meanwhile, the Pope has discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen in addition to the sexual abuse of nuns by clergy in the Chatholic Church. He did not explicitely condemn the crackdown on freedoms in the UAE during the visit.

“The UAE authorities are trying to brand 2019 as the “year of tolerance” and are now seeking to cast the Pope’s visit as proof of their respect for diversity. Does this mean they are ready to reverse their policy of systematic repression of any form of dissent or criticism?”

The UAE that was accused of trying to whitewash their crackdown on freedoms in front of the world may need more than a papal visit and state-themed program on tolerance and freedoms, yet it needs more real steps and laws that will stop the violations being carried out against people inside the nation for expressing their opinions.