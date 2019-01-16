Premier Imran Khan Receives Gold-Plated Kalashnikov From Saudi Prince to Butter Pakistan!

(Twitter)

Photo of a Saudi prince presenting a gold plated assault rifle to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan went viral on social media. The photo was shared by Pakistan’s local media before making its way to widely circulate social media platforms Tuesday.

In the photo, Tabuk Province governor Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz appears while handing the Russian-made gold-plated Kalashnikov and bullets to Imran Khan.

It came as part of the Saudi prince’s visit to Islamabad, Tuesday in which he met Pakistani ministers and officials to discuss strengthening relationships between both countries.

Some social media users suggest the purpose behind the gift is to persuade the Pakistani Premier to act in Saudi Arabia’s favour.