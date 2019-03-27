In Racist Move Israel Removes Arabic Signs on its Streets

(Twitter)

One Twitter user has shared a photo from Nazareth, Israel in which street signs appeared to be in both languages in English and Hebrew, yet without the Arabic.

The user, who is a Palestinian resident in Israel, posted the photo and attributed the removal of the Arabic writing to the controversial Nation-State Law of Israel which gives everyone in Israel human rights, however, the national rights belong only to the Jews.

The tweet has sparked massive controversy on Twitter.

Some users questioned the credibility of the photo. According to one of the users, the photo is correct but the reason is fake citing parts of the nation-state law that proves it is against the removal of Arabic signs from the streets.

The user also goes to prove how the town where this photo is taken rejects to put any Arabic signs on their streets despite a court ruling that obligates them to do it.