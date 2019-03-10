Radio Beirut Under Fire for 'Disgusting' Sexual Harassment Underplayed by Station Owner

(Al Bawaba News)

By Randa Darwish

At time while the world is celebrating International Women's Day, and everyone rushing to express support and honor the occasion, a Lebanese lady went on Facebook to reveal the double standards of her society and Radio Beirut, the station where she used to works at.

Dayna Asyah, who worked for Radio Beirut for three years, posted the full story behind her resignation from the media company in which she was sexually harassed by one of her colleagues. The management did not take any action this harassment, claiming she was or being “too radical”.

According to Dayna’s post, the incident took place on February 6, 2018, when she was in the radio booth with other colleagues when one of the radio’s band members allegedly and incredlously “forced his fingers into her vagina” claiming he wanted to “get her in the mood” to perform with him.

Dayna added she made a complaint to the management, telling them they should fire the "harrasser" since she still had a couple of nights left and did not feel comfortable being in the same place with him after what happened.

The management promised to talk to the harasser. However, they hired him during the nights she was working on the radio, on the grounds the harasser promised not to do it again.

She posted the messages she received from the owner of the radio station in which she was told to stop being “childish” since she is “unable to determine now whether this is actually sexual harassed or just taking a piss in this day and age of ultra feminism”.

Dayna demanded a public apology and a promise to implement policies that protect other female clients and workers from facing such violations.

In a country where the victim is mostly blamed for being sexually harassed, the story went viral and spread among the Lebanese online community like wildfire. Many called for a boycott the bub where a radio event was planned to celebrate International Women's Day.

It led the radio company to release a public apology and clarification to avoid the losses that might result from such a scandal.

Dayna was also supported and applauded for her courage to speak up about the incident and reveal the double standards of the people who work in the station.

Apparently, the calls to boycott were serious and had a wide-scale impact in which the bar was actually boycotted and was seen empty during the weekend.

Translation: “The best gift for the International Women's Day was the solidarity [against Radio Beirut]. Radio Beirut was seen empty which means the boycott was actually effective. Radio Beirut has apologized, though it is a little bit late.”