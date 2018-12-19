In Review: 2018 Was Best Year for Saudi Women

(AFP/FilePhoto)

Many will agree 2018 has not been a good year for Saudi Arabia on the international scene what with the arbitrary detentions of dozens of Saudi women rights' activists, severing ties with Canada, Gulf crisis with Qatar, Saudi-led war Yemen that has shoved the country into the world's worst humanitarian disaster to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

As 2017 was a big year for Saudis with several developments that helped to defy the long-standing rules that shaped the Kingdom’s conservative image for decades, Saudis began 2018 with high hopes and aspirations for better things to come. But not everything went as well as the Saudis might have hoped. However, Saudi women had also their share of positive developments. In fact, women had the biggest share of changes during the year.

What follows is a collection of the top moments thought to be the pedestal of the huge changes for Saudi women in 2018:

1- First batch of driving licenses for women were issued

The first batch of licenses for women were issued by the beginning of June 2018. Saudi women celebrated their moment by sharing photos and videos of them while officially receiving their licenses. Saudi women received their driving license after a 30-year-long ban.

2- Lifting ban on women driving actually went into effect by the end of June 2018

By midnight of June 24, 2018, the Saudi government officially lifted the ban on Saudi women who were able for the first time in decades to get behind the wheel and drive their own cars, legally.

As tens of videos were shared on the social media of Saudi women driving their own cars celebrating a landmark day in the ultra-conservative Kingdom, high-profile Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal was among the first to share a video of his daughter driving for the first time in the Saudi capital Riyadh at 12:01 am on Sunday midnight.

3- Saudi Arabia's First Ever Female-Only Pop-Concert

In a milestone to the conservative Kingdom's history, Saudi Women were able during 2018 to attend for the first time ever a pop concert for two well-known Arab pop singers.

Several videos emerged from the concert despite the imposing few restrictions on attendance, from banning dance and taking any images or footage during the concert in addition to demanding women to wear the formal Saudi dress for women, the black Abaya.

However, Saudi women were happy and optimistic by this step that shaped a massive change to be developed in the future.

4- Saudi female rapper releases rap video song that was filmed in Saudi Arabia

Saudi rapper Leesa A released her Arabic song celebrating the lifting of the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia.

In the song, Lessa jumps behind a car steering, wearing her abaya, pressing the accelerator and changing the gears while rapping. The song went viral in Saudi Arabia soon after being published.

5- Ad portray Saudi women with white abayas, some with headscarves and others without

As Saudis were celebrating the national day in September, Saudi-based “Maestro Pizza” food chain released an advertisement that portrayed a team of Saudi women wearing white abayas with some adding scarves and some without head cover.

Despite the fact that some criticized the women as “misrepresenting Saudi females”, many expressed pride and happiness to see such women are able to feature in ads singing and celebrating their love for their countryon the National Day without being charged by authorities.

6- Saudi women demand ditching male guardianship system

Much debate has been stirred on the social media over Saudi women ditching the controversial male guardianship system in the Kingdom.

This discriminatory system requires every woman in Saudi Arabia receives her male guardian’s approval - a father, brother, husband or son - to make a range of critical decisions on her behalf, including travelling outside the country, getting married, studying abroad or even to leave prison.

Despite the fact that the law is not cancelled yet, Saudi women are continuing to demands for its annulment as this the last year with King Salman issuing orders to allow all women access to any government service without the consent of a male guardian. This was regarded as a big step towards real reform.

7- Online protest by Saudi women against obligatory abaya dress code

Saudi women launched in November an online campaign to protest the mandatory laws that force all women to wear black abayas. Women gathered on the social media to post their pictures while wearing their black gowns inside out.

While there had been no response or comment from the Saudi government on the campaign, Saudi women still hope to see their dress code laws changing as part of larger reforms taking place in their country.