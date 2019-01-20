School Kids in US Mock Native American Vietnam Veteran With 'Build-the-Wall' Slogans

(Screenshot/Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Nathan Phillips Follow >

A video of young American students with Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again-MAGA” slogan harassing a Native American Vietnam veteran while singing and drumming took Twitter by storm on Saturday.

The video showed a group of students from a Catholic school in Kentucky wearing hats and t-shirts with “MAGA” slogan on it and taking part in pro-life rally on Friday in Washington.

They were filmed harassing Nathan Phillips, a well-known activist and Vietnam veteran who was holding his annual ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to honor Native American veterans.

One of the students appeared in the video standing in front of Philips, staring into his face with a smile while other students cheered him. Phillips said later in an interview that they were chanting: “Build the wall, build the wall”.

The 64-year-old Nathan Phillips, an elder of Nebraska’s Omaha tribe and activist was later interviewed by several media outlets and activists.

He appeared in one video while wiping his tears and saying: “I heard them saying ‘build that wall, build that wall’. These are indigenous lands, we’re not supposed to have walls”.