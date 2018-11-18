Saudi Media Pounce on Murdered Journalist Khashoggi's Ex-Wife Story

Photos shared on social media for H. Atar who came forward to the world and announced she was married to Jamal Khashoggi earlier in 2018.

The latest reports on an Egyptian woman claiming she is an ex-wife of Saudi murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been stirring a debate among Saudis and social media users.

In a report released on Friday by the Washington Post - where he worked for the last year of his life - the newspaper interviewed a 40-year-old Egyptian woman identified anonymously as H. Atar. The woman said she got married to Khashoggi in a religious ceremony in Washington earlier in 2018.

The woman who was not recognized by Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee or even his family, provided photos to prove her relationship with the murdered journalist. She also showed the Washington Post text messages that were exchanged between her and Jamal Khashoggi back then at the time of their marriage.

According to the article, H. Atar came forward because she desires her “full right” as a Muslim wife and to be recognized.

The couple’s photos were circulated widely on social media with more people jumping on the story demanding answers about the new ex-wife statements, and the reasons for the story appearing in media outlets at this point in time.

Meanwhile, Saudi media has embraced the story during a sensitive time as US media report the CIA believes the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS, ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Some took it a chance to raise skepticisim over the whole story of Khashoggi, since he was found out to be married to several women while claiming to be a liberal.

Adding to the complexity of Khashoggi’s story, Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz was also contacted by the Washington Post for a comment on the Egyptian ex-wife story.

Translation: “It is claimed that this is Khashoggi’s ex-wife whom he married in US. More stories are being revealed more and more but regarding the recordings, we did not see anything yet.”

Hatice denied her knowledge of Khashoggi’s relationship with Atr and questioned the motives that led her to reveal it all now, as she could be in a position to claim the compensation the Saudi government is providing to Khashoggi’s family.

In the meantime, some doubted the Turkish finacee relation with Khashoggi, saying she was made up.