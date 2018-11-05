Saudi Religious Police Chases Woman with Stick Threatening Her to Cover Face

(Screenshot)

A video of a Saudi woman chased by a stranger brandishing a wooden stick, yelling at her to cover her face is widely circulated among social media users.

The five-second video was reportedly recorded by the woman showing a mutawee - a member of the Islamic religious police - holding his stick and chasing the woman while shouting: “Cover your face”. In return the woman screamed: “What are you doing? Get away from me."

The video was viewed by hundreds of thousands and widely shared among Saudi users who had mixed opinions, between critics of the religious police and its supporters.

Translation: “2030 vision postponed until 200300.”

The Saudi Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (known as Haia) had been stripped of their powers in 2016 and they were only left with the responsibility of observing suspects and forward them to the regular police, rather than their usual tasks that included striking anyone who is violating Sharia Law.