Saudi TV Presenter Becomes a Meme After Claims of 'Flirting'

Saudi social media went haywire with controversy after a Saudi male TV presenter scolded a woman on-air for “flirting” with his male guest by saying to him “Allah Yese’dak” which literally translates to “May God bless you with happiness”, which equals “May God bless you."

The woman, who obviously did not mean to flirt but to bless the guest, was shouted at as the presenter said: “Disconnect the line. With all due respect, you are calling to say “Ya’tek Al Afyeh,” [May God bless you with health] and flirt with a man...what is with the rudeness and impoliteness of some people?... Such calls are not acceptable.”

Here is a link to the video:

This created mass controversy among Saudis social media buffs who mocked the TV presenter for over-reacting to the woman who in fact did not do anything wrong. Shortly after, the TV presenter turned into a meme.

The presenter later apologized and announced his program was taken off the air by the channel.