Saudi Woman Volunteer in Buddhist Temple to Displeasure Back Home

Photos were shared by Seham for the temple she was residing in during the one-week experience. (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Al Duhaim Follow >

The story of Seham Al Duhaim, the Saudi expat who lives and works in the US, has been gathering momentum lately on Twitter after she shared details of her volunteering and meditation in a Buddhist temple in New York.

In a long Twitter thread, Seham shared photos and stories she experienced during her one-week meditation experience in the Buddhist temple. The stories ranged from her motivations to enter this experience to the funny moments when other participants with her knew that she is Saudi.

Translation: “As I came from a bedouin background and I lived my childhood with goats and sheep, my dream was to be a “peasant”. Since I only have $100 in my bank account and I want to travel without spending too much money, I found a way in traveling to New York as a volunteer in a Buddhist temple and meditate for a whole week. Here is a thread about my experience that I’ve just arrived from and I am really tired.”

Seham also mentioned a story when one of the American Jewish volunteers who was with her, knew that she is Saudi. He came to her to introduce himself which made her feel like she "became a landmark in the place".

The story was shared for more than 7K times on Twitter with many users applauding her for her courage and strong faith in doing the good.

Translation: “Great experience, thanks for sharing it with us. And for those who were impressed by the experience there are helpful applications like: Worldpackers and also the website workaway.”

On the other hand, many others questioned Seham’s decision on voluntarily residing in a Buddhist temple while she is a Muslim.

Translation: “How come you are a Muslim and you served in a temple? I do volunteering work since I was 15 and I understand that it is about doing the good for others but not in what contradicts your principles and laws as a Muslim. May God forgive us and her and lead us to the right.”

Meanwhile, many users defended Seham and her aim behind the experience far from her own religion.

Translation: “What is the problem in helping other people overlooking their religion? What bothers you in being a Muslim while serving in a place where the Prophet was good to people there even if they hurt him.”