Saudis Go Nuts Over a Pizza Advert

A snapshot taken from the original ad video of "Maestro Pizza" for the 88th Saudi National Holiday.

As Saudis celebrate the 88th National Day on September 23, many sectors are praising the occasion by offers and advertisements. The latest is by Saudi-based “Maestro Pizza”.

The Maestro Pizza’s ad seems well-directed and is presented with an original Saudi spirit. However, not everyone was so happy.





The video portrayed a team of Saudi women wearing white abayas with some adding scarves and some without head cover. The women were singing for the love of their country and on the occasion of the national day.

However, the ad took Twitter by storm with Saudis calling for an outright boycott of Maestro - the pizza diner, for “misrepresenting Saudi women” on hashtag: مقاطعة مايسترو بيتزا.

But Many also praised the advertisement and its creativity in highlighting the role of women in the Kingdom.

Others argued the advert was not representative of Saudi society.

Translation: “When I first saw the video I waited to see at least one niqabi. Where are the 90% of Saudi women?”

Translation: “This is a serious misrepresentation of Saudi women.”

Meanwhile, some had their own conspiracy theory that stood behind this campaign.

Translation: “This campaign is made to misrepresent this new start-up [Maestro Pizza] because it has so many Saudi workers. I think it is much better than its counterparts. At least it is better than Pizza Hut and Dominos.”

Other were frustrated too, saying it is a pity lowering the debate to Saudi women and their dresswear online, while the world is developing and marking their achievements everywhere. People should not be debating whether women should wear hijab or not.