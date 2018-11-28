Shock Video of 15 Year Old Syrian Student Bullied in British School

(Screenshot)

A horrifying video has been widely circulated on the social media for the past week in the UK showing a Syrian refugee school student being attacked by his colleagues in the playground.

The attack that was considered an act of bullying, was filmed by the friends of the attacker.

It shows the 15-year-old Syrian refugee while being dragged to the floor and pinned down by his throat when the attacker started waterboarding the victim at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

The video was viewed more than 5 million times, shocking Brits and was described as horrifying and distressing.

According to British media reports, the incident occurred earlier in October. However, the video was shared recently on the social media as people were angered by the school’s neglect toward taking serious actions against the attackers.

Few days after the video went viral, a crowdfunding page raised around £31,000 donations for the victim and his family in an attempt to help them relocate from Huddersfield where the family kids have been bullied.