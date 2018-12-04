Shocking Photo of Young Syrian Men Chained and Forced Into Military Service

(Twitter)

A photo has been circulated on social media of a dozen young Syrian men chained and forced into a military truck for not joining the compulsory military service.

The shocking photo showed the young men chained by hands with each other by authorities and led into the truck by force.

The photo was eerily similar to old-time slavery in which people were chained and force led into military service against their will.

As of late in Syria, the Baathist government of the Assad regime called on all young men who are 18 years old and have not registered for their military service to do so immediately.

In fact, the reality is worse than that as seen in the photo with several cases reported of young Syrian men arrested by authorities and forced into military service.