Should Jordan Peterson Be Blamed for ‘Proud Islamophobe’ Fan T-Shirt?

Photo of Jordan Peterson with one of his fans in New Zealand was taken in February. (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Jordan Peterson Disable alert for peterson as Follow >

Psychology professor, author and intellectual celebrity, Jordan Peterson, has been swamped with a wave of criticism after a photo of him with a fan wearing “I’m a Proud Islamophobe” t-shirt has gone viral on the internet.

Cambridge University has used the image as the apparent reason for a two-month visiting fellowship at the University’s school of divinity after the image was circulating social media.

Cambridge University went to Twitter to post the statement from Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen J Toope on the decision.

Despite the university’s clarification that the decision was made as a result of an academic review rather than student activism, Peterson accused the University of bowing to student’s pressure and failing to notify him directly before the tweet.

In a blog post, Peterson said: "I think they handled publicizing the rescindment in a manner that could hardly have been more narcissistic, self-congratulatory and devious”.

The news went viral and more people went to jump on the story. Opinions split between critics of Peterson and supporters.

Others also criticized the fact that Peterson is being judged because of what his fans are wearing.

Meanwhile, another point of view might argue that a controversial figure like Peterson should be careful with whom he takes photos and puts his hands around, especially in a time he is being widely criticized for his views.

This was not the only unfortunate incident happened with Peterson lately.

In the wake of New Zealand terror attacks on mosques, a national bookstore in NZ has announced pulling a book written by Jordan Peterson as they believed “it would be wrong to support the author at this time”.

The Canadian professor, who is known for being an outspoken critic of political correctness and several movements affiliated with the political left, does not appear to have a specific anti-Islam stance, yet his cautions on the cultural aspects of immigration have divided his Middle East fan-base which appears to be growing.