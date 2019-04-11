Sisi 'Patriotic Song' Truck in Washington Sparks Ridicule

(Twitter)

As Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Sisi arrived on Monday in Washington D.C., passersby noticed a truck wandering around the city playing Egyptian patriotic songs with footage of Sisi.





It is believed to be part of the Egyptian government’s propaganda which has also been organizing rallies in front of the US capitol welcoming the president.

Videos and photos of the truck have been shared on social media prompting mockery and teasing President Sisi and his government.

Translation: “Sisi’s celebration in Washington. He got a truck to follow him in Washington and around the World Bank, playing very loud music with his pictures and videos displayed, to prove his achievements. This comes amid his visit and the World Bank spring meeting. I saw the truck and laughed my head off and I am sure people in the streets were laughing at us too.”

Sisi’s visit to Washington comes upon an invitation from the White House to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues as well.

Meanwhile, several Egyptian activists and human rights organizations have been urging Trump to stop supporting Sisi’s “dictatorship” and consider the human rights violations and freedoms crackdown he has been carrying out in Egypt to strengthen his iron fist.